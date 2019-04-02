Arsenal eye move for Ryan Fraser but he would be perfect for Tottenham

According to reports from The Mirror, Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser is on Arsenal’s summer transfer hit-list.
The report claims that Unai Emery wants a wide player and the Gunners boss has been impressed with how the 25-year-old Scottish international has performed this season.
Fraser has been in spectacular form this season, and has made a reputation for being a quick, technical player with an eye for goal.
The report adds that Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs that have scouted him this season. The Sun reported last month that Everton were looking to make a £20 million bid for him in the summer.
Superb signing for Spurs
Although Spurs have enough quality in their attacking midfield areas, Fraser would still be a fantastic addition to the side.
He has scored seven goals in all competitions for the Cherries this season, and has racked up 10 assists.
Furthermore, he is a versatile player who can play across all positions in the attacking in the attacking midfield region.
Spurs will be looking to add quality players to their ranks across all areas of the pitch during the summer, and Fraser would add significant depth and quality to their attacking midfield unit.