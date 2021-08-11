Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham keen on Denis Zakaria

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

According to Bild, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Everton are all keen on signing the Switzerland international.

The midfielder has been plagued with injuries over the past year, and Gladbach are open to cashing in on him for around €20 million.

The 24-year-old played 32 games across all competitions last season and will need some time to regain his match fitness and sharpness.

However, there is no doubt that he has the ability to be a quality addition for either of the Premier League clubs.

Zakaria is only 24 and has plenty of time to regain his peak form and fulfil his potential.

All three Premier League clubs could use more depth in their midfield next season, and Zakaria could be a useful option.

Spurs are perhaps his best option, with his versatility likely to be appealing to new manager Nuno Espirito Santo some tactical flexibility.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele are the first choice pairing in midfield, but Zakaria could provide stiff competition to them.

Some Tottenham fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential signing – here is what they had to say.

