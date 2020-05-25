Arsenal enter the race to sign Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik

Arsenal have joined the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Arkadiusz Milik during this summer’s transfer window, a report from Corriere dello Sport claims.

Milik has spent nearly four years with Napoli in the Serie A and he has a good scoring record with 46 goals from 109 appearances across all competitions.

A couple of long-term injuries have definitely hampered his progress but he has still been a quality performer for the Naples outfit when he has taken the field.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the centre-forward appears likely to leave the club this summer with the lack of progress over a new contract beyond June 2021.

The same publication cites that there is widespread interest in the former Ajax man and Arsenal are said to have joined the likes of Spurs, Atletico and Juventus in the player’s pursuit.

Mikel Arteta’s side are presently uncertain over the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang whose contract with the club expires at the end of the 2020/21 season.

In case, he heads through the exit door, they are likely to recruit another striker with a good scoring record and Milik could be under consideration for the role.

Still, the £44.7m (€50m) price tag for the forward could be a stumbling block for the Gunners, given they have been affected financially by the coronavirus outbreak.

It has been reported that Paris Saint-Germain could sign Aubameyang for a £34m fee but the club would still need to pay up £10m more to purchase Milik.

It remains to be seen whether they can lure the Poland international to the Emirates amid the stiff competition which is likely to be present for his services.

