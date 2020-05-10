Arsenal enter the race to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the race to sign midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Juventus during the next transfer window, a report from Calciomercato claims.
The France international made the switch to Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer but he has since struggled for regular gametime and has managed only 11 starts in the Serie A.
As a result, he is understood to be unhappy with his situation at the club and Calciomercato reports that the Gunners have joined United and Everton in the pursuit of his signature.
It is added that manager Mikel Arteta had spoken with the midfielder over a temporary move earlier in January but the deal failed to materialise as the Bianconeri chose to keep him.
The north London side have been long-term admirers of the Frenchman and they have been linked with his services since their time under former boss Arsene Wenger.
The club are likely to lose Daniel Ceballos when his loan stint from Real Madrid expires at the end of the season and they would require a replacement when the transfer window reopens.
Rabiot seems the perfect player for Arteta’s style of play with his strong passing abilities (90 percent success rate) while he is efficient with his tackling and strong in the air.
He is valued at £22.95m, as per Transfermarkt, and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can afford the package amid the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com and Whoscored.com