Arsenal delivers update on Mikel Arteta after he tested positive for coronavirus

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday, leading to the postponement of Premier League football.
The English top-flight was initially postponed till April 4, but that has now been further extended till April 30 following a meeting between the clubs this morning, with the 2019/20 season extended indefinitely.
Arsenal closed their stadium and training ground on Friday, with everyone going into self-isolation after Arteta’s test result was revealed, but training is expected to resume next week once the isolation period advised by the government ends.
The Spaniard and his wife gave an update on his health and recovery last week, and the club have also delivered an update this afternoon, claiming he is “feeling much better, in good spirits, doing detailed planning with the coaches and speaking to the players regularly.”
Arsenal will hope to hit the ground running and resume action on a bright note when things settle as they look to finish in the top-four/five having missed out on Champions League football in each of the last three seasons, and they will need their head coach and players in top form and shape for that to happen.