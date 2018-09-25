Arsenal could lose Ramsey to Juventus, midfielder ‘will see contract expire’

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal could lose Aaron Ramsey to Juventus. The central midfielder ‘will see his contract expire’ this summer and isn’t close to agreeing to an extension with the Gunners. As a result, the 27-year-old could make the switch to Turin next summer when he’s available for a free transfer, provided his personal demands aren’t too high.
The report states Juve may opt against a January deal for Ramsey as they’re looking for a cheaper solution to bringing the Welsh international to Italy. If Arsenal are resigned to losing the midfielder, Juve can play the waiting game and allow his contract to run down in a similar fashion to Emre Can at Liverpool.
Ramsey has made 337 appearances in all competitions since his move from Cardiff City in 2008, winning three FA Cups and two Community Shields. He’s been a regular in recent years and has become a key player for club and country due to his high levels of industry and eye for goal. It’s not hard to see why Juventus would be keen to procure his signature.
Unfortunately for Arsenal, they may be losing the battle to keep Ramsey at the Emirates Stadium. Losing him for free would be a major blow.
