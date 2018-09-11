Arsenal could lose Monreal, Barcelona to ‘spend little’ for second-rate transfer

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal is a target for Barcelona. The Catalan giants are eyeing the intelligent full-back as cover for Jordi Alba but only want to ‘spend very little’ for the second-rate transfer as they don’t have the funds for a big purchase. Barca aren’t too thrilled at the prospect of such a signing, but the lack of left-back depth has forced their hand.
Monreal joined Arsenal from Malaga in January 2013 and has gone on to make 215 appearances in all competitions, winning three FA Cups and three Community Shields. The 32-year-old has been a fantastic servant for the Gunners, playing in a variety of roles in defence, but his time at the Emirates Stadium could be winding down.
The Spanish international, who has made 22 appearances for his country, is in the last year of his contract and has to put pen to paper on an extension. Monreal could leave Arsenal for nothing next summer, which could force the Gunners to cash in on his signature if they can’t agree a new deal. This would suit Barcelona who are looking for a bargain buy to strengthen their options at left-back, but time will tell if such a transfer goes through.
