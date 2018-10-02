Arsenal could agree deal for Zielinski, Emery identifies Ramsey replacement

According to Sport Mediaset, Arsenal could agree a £30m deal with Napoli for Piotr Zielinski, with manager Unai Emery identifying a replacement for Aaron Ramsey. The Welsh international looks on his way out of the Emirates this summer after failing to agree a new contract and Zielinski, could be signed in his stead.
The midfielder joined Napoli from Udinese in 2016 and has gone on to make 102 appearances in all competitions. Zielinski has been a regular in the first-team – featuring in seven Serie A games this season – and has attracted interest from a number of suitors as a result of his form in Italy. Arsenal and Liverpool are two clubs monitoring his development.
Capable of operating in midfield and on the wing, Zielinski could be a useful player for the Gunners. The Polish international, who has represented his country on 37 occasions, is highly-rated and may be difficult to sign given his contract runs until 2021. Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti is desperate to retain his best players this season too, so he’s likely to rebuff any interest.
Arsenal are being forced to seek out a Ramsey replacement as they fear losing him for nothing at the end of his contract next summer, but they may not succeed in trying to sign Zielinski.
Stats from Transfermarkt.