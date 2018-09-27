Arsenal could agree deal for young Everton centre-back Astley, one of the ‘greatest prospects’

According to the Mirror, Arsenal could agree a deal for Everton’s young centre-back Ryan Astley. The 16-year-old, who is regarded as one of the ‘greatest prospects’ by reserve team manager David Unsworth has yet to sign a professional deal with Everton and could be on the move as a result.
Arsenal have been monitoring his progress and may well procure his signature if the Toffees can’t tie him down for the long-term. Astley has made two appearances for Wales at u17 level and has turned out for the reserve team on occasion, but the Mirror believe his future will be at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners might be an attractive proposition for a young player, but his chances of getting first-team football certainly won’t improve if he did leave Everton. The reserve is likely true, as Arsenal have greater expectations and objectives than the Merseysiders.
Astley has a lot to consider before deciding his future, but he may also believe he’ll be coached by a higher level of staff if he joined Arsenal. Should the Gunners offer a contract to bring him to London, the young central defender may find it difficult to turn them down.
Stats from Transfermarkt.