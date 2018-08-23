Arsenal confirm youth signings of Hein, Lopez and Greenwood

Arsenal have confirmed the youth signings of goalkeeper Karl Hein, left-back Joel Lopez and striker Sam Greenwood. The three new arrivals have signed as first-year scholars and will look to make a successful transition into first-teamers in time.
Hein joined Arsenal from Estonian side FC Nomme United. The 16-year-old, who has represented Estonia at u17 level, has stiff competition in the senior set-up from Petr Cech, Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martinez and Matt Macey, but he has plenty of time to develop.
Lopez was signed from Barcelona’s La Masia academy and could have a bright future. The 16-year-old left with a heavy heart, issuing an emotional farewell to his former teammates and the club. Barca wanted to keep him, but their loss is now Arsenal’s gain.
Greenwood made the switch to Arsenal from Sunderland, having represented the club at u16 and u18 level. The 16-year-old striker scored and created 12 goals for the latter last season and has represented England at youth level.
Arsenal have added real talent to their Hale End academy. Time will tell if the teenage trio reach their potential in years to come. With Per Mertesacker being appointed academy head, they have a fantastic mentor.
