Arsenal confirm double injury boost for West Ham United clash

Arsenal have confirmed a double injury boost ahead of the Premier League clash at West Ham United this afternoon.

The Gunners were disappointing in the second leg of the Europa League last 16 tie against Olympiacos on Thursday where they suffered a 1-0 defeat.





Despite the result, they secured their progress to the quarter-final stage of the competition thanks to the 3-1 triumph in Piraeus in the reverse fixture.

In the league, they have been in good form with seven points accumulated from the last three games and recently came from behind to win the north London derby.

They are scheduled to face the Hammers on the road today and have a good record against them with five wins from the last six encounters (one loss).

Ahead of the game, the Gunners provided positive news on the injury front by confirming that Bukayo Saka is ‘available for selection‘.

The forward sustained a minor hamstring injury during the north London derby and he was substituted at the halfway mark.

He subsequently missed the Olympiacos clash as a precaution, but he has been declared fit ahead of the trip to the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, Willian was a surprise absentee on Thursday with a calf problem, but he has returned to training ahead of the derby.

Unlike Saka, the Brazilian will have to undergo a late fitness test to determine whether he will make the matchday squad.

Saka has been a key player for the Gunners this term, registering six goals and six assists across all competitions.

He has also played in the build-up of several other goals for the Gunners and his availability is a huge boost for the club.

Willian has also been impressive for the Gunners lately and he has bagged an assist in each of his previous four starts.

With the form of Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe, Willian may have to settle for a bench role, even if he is fit.

The Gunners can go within seven points of the top four, if they are able to pick up maximum points against the Hammers.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Emile Smith Rowe says this Arsenal star has had a big influence on young players.