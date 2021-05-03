Arsenal confident of signing £30m Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma

Arsenal are reportedly confident of signing Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma in the summer transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from the Daily Star, the Gunners are confident of sealing a deal for the Mali midfielder.





The 24-year-old has two years left on his Seagulls contract but he is almost certain to leave the club in the summer.

A host of Premier League clubs are showing keen interest in signing the midfielder.

The report claims that Everton, West Ham and Tottenham have all made inquiries, while Liverpool are reportedly keen to secure his services as well.

Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the player and the Gunners boss thinks he could become an ideal midfield partner for Thomas Partey.

The Telegraph claimed last week that Brighton are ‘braced’ for Bissouma’s departure after three years at the Amex Stadium.

He joined Brighton from Lille in 2018 for £15 million. They are likely to make a significant profit on Bissouma, with The Athletic reporting that the Seagulls value him at over £40m.

It seems Arsenal are willing to pay up to £30m to secure his signature.

Tottenham could look to bolster their midfield in the summer, especially if the likes of Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks depart.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti claimed earlier that the Toffees could be looking to sign a new midfielder this summer, and Bissouma would be a superb addition for them.

