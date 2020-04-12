Arsenal closely following contract situation of Chelsea star: report

Arsenal are understood to be monitoring the contract situation of Chelsea winger Willian, a report from Mundo Deportivo claims.
The Brazil international has less than three months remaining on his existing deal with the west London giants and he has recently admitted that the Blues are unwilling to meet his demands for a three-year contract.
Still, the 31-year-old remains committed to the Europa League holders for the campaign and he has confirmed that he would be willing to sign a short-term deal beyond June to complete the remaining fixtures.
Thereafter, the forward is likely to be on the move and Mundo Deportivo claims that the Gunners and Paris Saint-Germain are among the high-profile clubs, who are ‘closely following’ the player’s proceedings.
Barcelona have also been mentioned in the report but it is suggested that they will prioritise the re-signing of Neymar, having failed to sign Willian during the previous two summer transfer windows.
Willian has recently stated his desire to remain in the Premier League next season and Tottenham Hotspur have already been identified as one of the contenders to land his signature.
However, the Gunners could have their say on the player’s future, considering they would provide the Brazilian an alternative option to remain in the English capital next season.
Meanwhile, Willian’s representative Kia Joorabchian remains a close associate of Arsenal’s technical director Edu and that could aid their prospects of landing the experienced winger ahead of their north London rivals.
Arsenal could work on a reduced budget this summer amid the financial impact because of the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from Willian, they have been linked with Bosman moves for Paris Saint-Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa and Napoli’s Dries Mertens.