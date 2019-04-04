Blog Teams Arsenal Arsenal chief photographer Stuart MacFarlane absolutely rips Tottenham Hotspur apart with brilliant tweet over new stadium

4 April, 2019 Arsenal, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham


Tottenham Hotspur opened their £1billion new stadium yesterday with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, moving back to third position in the Premier League table and keeping their top-four hopes alive as a result.

Spurs’ north London neighbours and bitter rivals Arsenal, who have a game in hand will return to third place with a win at Everton on Sunday, and the race to finish in top-four and above the other between them promises to be fierce.

While Tottenham fans and the club are delighted to have finally moved to a new ground after a long delay, Arsenal chief photographer Stuart MacFarlane isn’t particularly impressed, and he was quick to remind them of a particular “mistake” in one of the commemorative spots of the old White Hart Lane pitch.

The Gunners won their last Premier League title at White Hart Lane following a 2-2 draw in the North London derby, and that marked the second time they had been crowned league champions at their rivals’ ground: the first time had been in 1971.

MacFarlane wasn’t going to allow an opportunity to have a dig at Tottenham pass, and he quickly brought out a historic picture from his archive to taunt them.

Arsenal fans will surely love the reaction of the legendary photographer, and they just can’t wait to celebrate a likely St Totteringham’s Day again

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

The Pep Guardiola of soccer writing? Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com