Arsenal chief photographer Stuart MacFarlane absolutely rips Tottenham Hotspur apart with brilliant tweet over new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur opened their £1billion new stadium yesterday with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, moving back to third position in the Premier League table and keeping their top-four hopes alive as a result.
Spurs’ north London neighbours and bitter rivals Arsenal, who have a game in hand will return to third place with a win at Everton on Sunday, and the race to finish in top-four and above the other between them promises to be fierce.
While Tottenham fans and the club are delighted to have finally moved to a new ground after a long delay, Arsenal chief photographer Stuart MacFarlane isn’t particularly impressed, and he was quick to remind them of a particular “mistake” in one of the commemorative spots of the old White Hart Lane pitch.
Nice of spurs to commemorate the very spot where Ashley Cole and Thierry Henry celebrated Arsenal winning the league at WHL in 2004 😂 #centrespot #afc #arsenal pic.twitter.com/zDVPtwX2oq
— Stuart MacFarlane (@Stuart_PhotoAFC) April 3, 2019
The Gunners won their last Premier League title at White Hart Lane following a 2-2 draw in the North London derby, and that marked the second time they had been crowned league champions at their rivals’ ground: the first time had been in 1971.
MacFarlane wasn’t going to allow an opportunity to have a dig at Tottenham pass, and he quickly brought out a historic picture from his archive to taunt them.
Arsenal fans will surely love the reaction of the legendary photographer, and they just can’t wait to celebrate a likely St Totteringham’s Day again