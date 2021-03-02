Paper Talk: New deal ‘unlikely’ for Arsenal star, Clarke tipped for Celtic, United get UEL boost

Our Paper Talk feature takes a look at the latest news and rumours from some of the top media outlets in the business.

Alexandre Lacazette has been tipped to leave Arsenal this summer.

According to football.london, Lacazette has already decided his future as manager Mikel Arteta plots a summer clearout.

The 29-year-old has scored 11 goals in 30 appearances this season, despite not being a regular in the starting XI.

The former Lyon striker was linked with a switch to Atletico Madrid last summer, but the move failed to materialise.

With just one year remaining on his current contract, Arsenal appear ready to sanction a transfer at the end of the season.

Atletico and Roma have been linked with the forward, although a move back to France with Monaco may be more to Lacazette’s liking.

Former Celtic and Aston Villa midfielder Stylian Petrov recently urged Arteta not to sell Lacazette, but his plea looks likely to fall on deaf ears.

Best of the Rest

Steve Clarke ‘tailor-made’ to replace Neil Lennon at Celtic says Craig Brown (The Scottish Sun).

Brendan Rodgers believes injury-stricken Leicester are exceeding expectations (Independent).

China crisis: Jiangsu’s demise is part of country’s wider football struggle (The Guardian).

Ibrahimovic set to miss Old Trafford leg of Europa League clash with Manchester United (Metro)

Have Sporting Lisbon found the next Bruno Fernandes? (BBC Sport)

Top Sportslens News

West Ham keeping tabs on Tammy Abraham, Eddie Nketiah and Ivan Toney.

Jamie Carragher says Manchester United need to buy a new striker this summer.

Real Madrid open to the prospect of selling Raphael Varane to Manchester United.

Bale says he returned to Tottenham to play with Kane and Son.

Liverpool’s second leg against RB Leipzig could be moved from Anfield.