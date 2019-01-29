Blog Competitions English Premier League Arsenal vs Cardiff City confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal vs Cardiff City confirmed starting line-ups

29 January, 2019 Arsenal, Cardiff City, English Premier League


Arsenal host Cardiff City on Tuesday aiming to boost their hopes of securing a top four finish in the Premier League.

The Gunners head into the game fifth in the table, three points behind Chelsea and level with Manchester United.

Unai Emery’s side are unbeaten in their last 11 home matches in the league, winning nine and drawing two of those games.

Cardiff are currently 18th in the standings after picking up just one point from their last three matches.

The two sides last met back in September, with Arsenal recording a 3-2 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Arsenal are priced at 1/4 to win the game, with Cardiff on offer at 9/1 and the draw available at 19/4.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Manchester United vs Burnley confirmed starting line-ups
Wolves fans react to links with Charlie Austin

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).