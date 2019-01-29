Arsenal vs Cardiff City confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal host Cardiff City on Tuesday aiming to boost their hopes of securing a top four finish in the Premier League.
The Gunners head into the game fifth in the table, three points behind Chelsea and level with Manchester United.
Unai Emery’s side are unbeaten in their last 11 home matches in the league, winning nine and drawing two of those games.
Cardiff are currently 18th in the standings after picking up just one point from their last three matches.
The two sides last met back in September, with Arsenal recording a 3-2 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Arsenal are priced at 1/4 to win the game, with Cardiff on offer at 9/1 and the draw available at 19/4.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
📋 Here's our team news for tonight's game!
🔙 @MesutOzil1088 returns to the starting XI
🌟 @LacazetteAlex and @Aubameyang7 pair up in attack
🇺🇾 @LTorreira34 also starts
#️⃣ #ARSCAR
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 29, 2019
#ARSCAR | #CardiffCity team news…
Brought to you by @1xbet_Eng.#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/f6gaNHGP2w
— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 29, 2019