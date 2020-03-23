Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta urges people to stay at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has sent a new message to fans with Premier League football on hold till April 30.
The Spaniard tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month (Friday, March 12), prompting the league into quick action despite earlier plans for games to go ahead that weekend.
Arsenal have since closed their stadium and training ground, with the players and staff also immediately going into self-isolation.
Arteta is doing fine at home, and he has urged everyone to remain indoors too as the UK government looks to quickly curb the spread of the deadly virus:
The Gunners boss has fully recovered from coronavirus, telling Spanish television channel La Sexta that it took him three to four days to start feeling better after contracting the virus.
It remains to be seen if league action will indeed resume next month, but Arsenal are ensuring their players keep fit during the lockdown having sent every single first-team player a personalised training programme to ensure they train comfortably and effectively in their own homes.
Those without gyms at home have been given appropriate equipments, and the players still undergoing rehabilitation and recovering from injuries were also given designed programmes to ensure they continue to make progress while the training ground is closed.