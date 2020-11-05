Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaks highly of Joe Willock

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has raved about Joe Willock on the club’s official website.

Arteta has outlined the qualities of the 21-year-old midfielder and has said that he is very happy with the way the youngster is evolving.





The Arsenal boss has suggested that he did think of sending the England Under-21 international out on loan in the summer of 2020.

Arteta told Arsenal’s official website about Willock: “I told my message to Joe. We considered a few options for him but he’s a player I really like. He has some special qualities that only he has in this squad, and that we have to use.

“I think you could see the last game he showed what he can do, to play in those pockets and to make runs into certain areas.

“He’s got the ability to make the box, his physicality and he’s grown in his understanding of the game and areas where he needs to be involved to affect the game. It’s growing all the time.

“I’m really happy with the way he’s evolving, he’s doing everything he can, so the fact he’s not playing more is because of the competition in those areas.”

How is Joe Willock doing for Arsenal?

Willock has been on the books of Arsenal since 2004 and is starting to play an important role in the first team.

According to WhoScored, the 21-year-old made eight starts and 21 substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners last season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

The midfielder also made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the North London outfit in 2019-20, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Willock has yet to make an appearance in the Premier League for Arteta’s side this season, but he has made one start and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for Arsenal, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Developing and progressing

Willock is not going to establish himself as a regular in the Arsenal first team in the coming weeks, but he should make the most of the chances he will get in the Europa League or in cup competitions.

The midfielder is just starting his career and working under Arteta will help him get better and progress as a footballer.