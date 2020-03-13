Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sends message to the fans after testing positive for coronavirus

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, and he has already gone into self-isolation.
The Premier League has already suspended the campaign until April 4 as a result, and top leagues across Europe have also postponed games until further notice.
Arteta appears to be recovering already, and the Arsenal boss has taken to Twitter to deliver an update:
Thanks for your words and support.Feeling better already.We’re all facing a huge & unprecedented challenge.Everyone’s health is all that matters right now.Protect each other by following the guidelines & we’ll come through this together.Well done PL for making the right decisions pic.twitter.com/0rnwHmQWha
— Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) March 13, 2020
Arsenal’s London Colney training centre has been closed, and the first-team squad and coaching staff who had recent close contact with Arteta are expected to self-isolate for 14 days in line with Government health guidelines.
Some of the players who got in contact with Olympiakos owner two weeks ago were already told to go into self-isolation after he tested positive to coronavirus, leading to the postponement of the Gunners’ Premier League game with Manchester City on Wednesday night as a precautionary measure.
Tomorrow’s game with Brighton, the FA Cup game against Sheffield United and the league clash with Southampton have all been postponed as a result, and Arsenal will resume league action on April 4 with a game with Norwich City.