Arsenal playmaker handed opportunity to shine against BATE Borisov

Arsenal host BATE Borisov on Thursday hoping to book their place in the last 16 of the Europa League.
The Gunners suffered a shock 1-0 defeat last week in the away leg, but they are strongly fancied to turn things around having defeated BATE 6-0 in last season’s group stage at the Emirates Stadium.
Alexandre Lacazette misses the game after being sent-off in the first leg.
Including qualifiers, Belarusian sides have lost three of their four previous visits to English clubs in the Europa League.
The solitary victory came back in December 2009 when BATE won 1-0 at Everton during the group stage.
However, they were beaten 3-1 at Chelsea earlier this season and Arsenal should prove too classy this evening.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🚨 TEAM NEWS!
Here's our starting XI to face @FCBATE
🏆 #UEL
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 21, 2019
BATE
Scherbitski;
Rios, Volkov, Filipenko, Filipovic;
Baga, Dragun, Simovic;
Milic, Skavysh, Stasevich.