Arsenal and Wolves linked with Maxi Gomez

Valencia striker Maxi Gomez could be allowed to leave the club in January.

According to Daily Mail, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the Uruguayan international.





Valencia are under financial stress due to the Coronavirus crisis and they could look to sell the player in order to raise some funds when the transfer window reopens next month.

The player was heavily linked with a move to West Ham United at the start of this season but the 24-year-old ended up staying in Spain.

Maxi Gomez has a release clause of £125 million but Valencia are prepared to sell him for less than that in order to cope with their financial losses.

According to reports, Arsenal have been watching the forward over the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers needs to sign a striker in January especially after the fractured skull suffered by Raul Jimenez.

Apparently, Wolves are keen on Maxi Gomez and they could try to sign him next month. The Premier League side are also looking at the loan market to bring in replacements for Raul Jimenez.

Maxi Gomez has 3 goals to his name in La Liga this season and he could be a good alternative to Jimenez. The hardworking Uruguayan forward is good in the air like the Mexican and he is a direct threat from free-kicks as well.

The 24-year-old is yet to reach the peak of his career and he could prove to be a smart investment for the likes of Arsenal and Wolves. It will be interesting to see if Valencia’s demands are reasonable in January.