Arsenal and West Ham keen on Joachim Andersen

Arsenal and West Ham United are thought to be keen on signing the Fulham defender Joachim Andersen.

The 24-year-old Danish centre back has been outstanding for the London club this season and his parent club Lyon are thought to be open to selling him permanently.

The French outfit are cash-strapped because of the coronavirus crisis and the defender is thought to be valued at around £20 million.

According to the Mirror, David Moyes is keen to strengthen his back four and Andersen could prove to be a quality addition.

The likes of Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna are 30 and 32 respectively and the Hammers need to bring in younger defensive options this summer.

Andersen has already adapted to the Premier League and he could make an instant impact for the London club next year.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are thought to be looking at a potential replacement for David Luiz as well.

The Brazilian is out of contract at the end of the season and he is yet to agree on an extension with them.

The Danish defender could form a reliable partnership at the back alongside Gabriel and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can fend off the competition for his services and snap him up this summer.

The reported £20 million valuation seems quite reasonable in today’s market and his performances in the Premier League so far show that he could be a bargain at that price.

It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.