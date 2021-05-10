Arsenal and PSG set to compete for Eduardo Camavinga

Arsenal have become the latest club to show interest in Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, claims French outlet Le10sport.

Camavinga made his breakthrough during the 2019/20 season, attracting a lot of praise for his performances as a 16-year-old.





His displays earned him a call up to the France national team, making his debut in September, aged 17.

He became the youngest player to score for France in over 100 years last October, netting the opening goal in their 7-1 friendly win over Ukraine.

According to Le10sport, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are both interested in signing the teenager. This comes after reports that European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were both tracking the midfielder.

The Gunners have suffered an incredibly underwhelming season. They were eliminated from the Europa League by Villarreal on Thursday, ending any hopes of silverware.

Mikel Arteta’s men have three games remaining this season and currently sit in ninth place. As things stand, they will fail to achieve European football and will have their worst campaign since 1994/95.

However, one positive for Arsenal has been their youngsters. Bukayo Saka has kicked on from a strong 2019/20 campaign, while Emile Smith Rowe has broken into the starting XI and produced several encouraging performances.

With Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard both set to return to Madrid at the end of the season, and loanees Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi both expected to depart, the north Londoners could be left light in central midfield.

PSG have also not had the season that they’d have hoped. They were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City and look set to miss out on the Ligue 1 title, sitting three points off leaders Lille with two games remaining.

Les Parisiens will be looking for reinforcements to get back to the summit next season.

They may also hope to reduce the average age of their midfield. None of the midfielders in their first-team squad are under the age of 26, with the likes of Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gana Gueye in their 30s.

It is unclear how much Camavinga would cost should he make a move this summer. Back in November, Marca claimed he had a minimum price tag of €70 million.

However, with his contract set to expire in 2022, Rennes could be forced to accept a lower fee.

