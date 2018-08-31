Arsenal agree new deal for Nelson and instantly send him out on loan

Arsenal confirmed they agreed a new deal for Reiss Nelson and have instantly sent him out on loan. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Gunners and will spend the remainder of the campaign with Hoffenheim. Nelson has struggled for playing time at Arsenal and will hope to get more first-team football with the Bundesliga outfit this season.
The England u19 international has risen through the youth ranks to the Arsenal first-team, making 16 appearances at senior level. Nelson has turned out nine times for the u18s, 12 times for the u19s and 38 times for the u23s. With so much competition for a starting place in the first-team, the teenager has a tough task making a name for himself under Unai Emery.
His move to Hoffenheim sees him joining a side who are currently 15th in the Bundesliga without a point from their opening game. Nelson’s contract with Arsenal was set to expire next summer, but now he’s bought himself plenty of time to continue his development. If the teenager can impress in Germany, he could be in line for first-team football in 2019. Time will tell.
