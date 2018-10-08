Arsenal agree five-year kit deal worth £300m with Adidas, second largest in Premier League

Arsenal confirm they have agreed a kit deal with Adidas, effective from July 1, 2019. According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners have signed a five-year deal worth £300m (£60m-per-season) which is the second largely kit partnership in the Premier League – only Manchester United (£75m-a-year with Adidas) make more. Arsenal are now on par with Chelsea (£60m-a-year with Nike).
The move has been mooted for some time and comes after an underwhelming five-year stint with Puma (£30m-a-year) which will end when the 2018/19 comes to a close. As per the Daily Mail, Arsenal are now doubling their money with Adidas and will have more money to convert into transfer funds for manager Unai Emery. The Londoners are in fine form of late too, so this kit announcement – which sees them leapfrog Manchester City’s £50m-a-year deal with Puma – couldn’t have been better timed.
Arsenal thrashed Fulham 5-1 at Craven Cottage over the weekend to seal their ninth consecutive win in all competitions. Emery’s men are now fourth in the Premier League table and just two points off top spot after nine games. Only Manchester City (21) have scored more goals than Arsenal (19) too.
Stats from Transfermarkt.