Arminia Bielefeld take on Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga this Saturday.

Watch and bet on Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim live on Saturday, September 18, 14:30 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

The home side are yet to pick up a single victory in the German league so far and they are coming into this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach.

The visitors have lost their last two league games and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways here.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim team news

Sebastian Vasiliadis is the only injury worry for Arminia Bielefeld this weekend.

Hoffenheim will be without the services of Armin Bicakcic and Benjamin Hubner.

Arminia Bielefeld: Ortega; Brunner, Pieper, Nilsson, Laursen; Okugawa, Schopf, Prietl, Hack; Wimmer, Klos

Hoffenheim: Baumann; Kaderabek, Richards, Vogt, Raum; Baumgartner, Grillitsch, Rudy, Skov; Bebou, Kramaric

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim form guide

Arminia Bielefeld are winless in the last four matches across all competitions. However, they have been difficult to beat at home with three draws in their last three home league games.

Hoffenheim on the other hand are abysmal away from home and they have failed to win nine of their last ten league matches on their travels.

The visitors have not won since the opening day of the season and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly this weekend.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim from bet365:

Match-winner:

Arminia Bielefeld – 5/2

Draw – 13/5

Hoffenheim – 21/20

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 8/11

Under – 25/19

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim prediction

Arminia Bielefeld have failed to win any of their last four matches against Hoffenheim and they are winless in the Bundesliga so far.

Although they have been difficult to beat at home, Hoffenheim have the attacking quality to trouble the hosts and grind out a victory here.

The visitors have scored eight goals in their last four league outings despite managing to win just once.

Prediction: Hoffenheim to win.

Get Hoffenheim to win at 21/20 with bet365

How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim live online from 14:30 BST on Saturday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365