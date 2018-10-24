Archie Knox reveals the reason behind Gerrard’s success at Ibrox so far

Former Rangers assistant Archie Knox has revealed that old school methods are the secret to Steven Gerrard’s success at Ibrox so far.
According to Knox, Gerrard’s old fashioned approach has worked like a charm so far, despite having all the modern facilities at his disposal.
The former Rangers man believes that players know that they will have to work hard in training and perform at a high level in order to get a game.
He also added that Gerrard is prepared to drop players when needed and summer signing Nikola Katic is an example of that.
The Rangers manager is always looking to pick his side on merit and that has benefited him and the club.
Knox also believes that the former Liverpool and England captain knows how to deal with the players. He knows when to demonstrate calmness and when to share his passion.
He said: “His approach to management will be the same as he approached playing. There will be sports science and all that stuff but with him I think it’s the old brigade kicking in at Rangers. You go to training, you get on with training and if you don’t work at the level which is needed then you won’t get a game. I have seen that within Gerrard. It comes through loud and clear he’s that way inclined. The lad Nicola Katic didn’t have his best game at Hamilton at the weekend. Then he found out you’ll get taken off. He knows how to deal with players and while he gives off a calmness, when the goals are scored he is really up for it. He has that passion.”
Rangers have made a very good start to their season so far and it will be interesting to see if they can challenge Celtic for the title this year.