Archie Knox opens up about Gerrard’s focus on youth players

Former Rangers coach Archie Knox has revealed a quality that separates Steven Gerrard from most modern managers.
Knox claims that Gerrard’s focus on youth players makes him stand out.
The former Rangers man revealed that Steven Gerrard is well aware of what is happening in the academy and he keeps a track of the talented young players at the club.
He also added that Gerrard is prepared to hand out chances to young players if they can prove their worth.
Knox claims that managers like Sir Alex Ferguson placed a lot of emphasis on the club’s academy players and Gerrard is the same. The former Liverpool player watches the youth games in order to keep track of the young talents at his disposal.
He said: “In the Premier League, and maybe to an extent up here, the manager is all about the first team. In older days Alex Ferguson, Walter and Jim McLean watched the youth games. A lot of that doesn’t happen now. But I know for a fact Gerrard is interested in what is coming through, what is happening at the Academy, and he’s been taking some of these lads into the first-team training. Maybe this is because he saw how it worked at Liverpool and of course this is how he got his chance. If a kid shows their worth they will get a chance. It’s all you can ask for.”
The fans will be delighted to hear these comments from Knox. They will be happy to have a manager who is prepared to give the young players that platform.