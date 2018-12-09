Antonio Valencia would be a superb signing for West Ham

West Ham should look to sign Antonio Valencia at the end of this season.
The highly experienced Manchester United player is out of contract in the summer and he would be a superb signing on a free transfer.
Earlier in the week, there were reports linking the player to West Ham. It will be interesting to see if Pellegrini can pull it off.
Valencia’s experience and versatility will be a huge plus for any side. Furthermore, he will bring some much needed winning experience to the side.
The 33-year-old can play as a winger as well as a right back and he could be a great option to have off the bench.
Manchester United are likely to rely on Dalot as their first choice right back soon and Valencia could do with a move now.
Furthermore, Pablo Zabaleta could leave the Hammers at the end of the season and Valencia would be a superb alternative.
On paper, the deal looks like a no brainer and the Hammers should do everything in their power to make it happen.