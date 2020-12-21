Antonio Rudiger unhappy with his situation at Chelsea

German international Antonio Rudiger is unhappy with his situation at Chelsea and he is frustrated with the lack of game time at Stamford Bridge.

However, the 27-year-old defender has claimed that he is not angling for a move away from the London club in January and he will fight for his place in the starting lineup.





“I can’t be satisfied with my situation, but the fight has been accepted,” he told ZDF. “What will happen in January is a long way off. I’m completely relaxed.”

Rudiger has dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Thiago Silva and it will be interesting to see if Frank Lampard gives him a chance to earn his starting berth back in the coming months.

Currently, Thiago Silva and Kurt zouma are the starting centre backs for Chelsea and they have done quite well for the Blues.

The 27-year-old German defender has made just one Premier League appearance for Chelsea this season against Newcastle United back in November. He was quite impressive for Chelsea in that game but he was dropped from the starting lineup immediately after and he is yet to return to the starting lineup.

Rudiger will be hoping to return to the Chelsea starting lineup soon especially with the Euros coming up this summer. The lack of game time at Chelsea could affect his selection for the German national team and it will be interesting to see whether his situation improves in the coming months.