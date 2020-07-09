Antonio Rudiger trying to convince Kai Havertz to join Chelsea

Kai Havertz has been linked with a move to Chelsea recently.

It appears that the Blues are determined to land him this summer and defender Antonio Rudiger is already in contact with the German attacker in order to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge.





Rudiger helped Chelsea land, Timo Werner, earlier this summer and it will be interesting to see if he can help the Blues sign Havertz as well.

The Chelsea star has been in contact with the Leverkusen player for a couple of weeks now as per Christian Falk.

Update @kaihavertz29 & @ChelseaFC: Agent Rudi is on his new mission! True: @ToniRuediger is in contact with Havertz since a couple of weeks and tries to convince him — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 9, 2020

The 21-year-old a world-class talent who would be a sensational signing for Frank Lampard’s side. He has 17 goals and 8 assists to his name this season.

Chelsea have three quality young attackers in Pulisic, Werner and Ziyech for the next season. Bringing in Havertz would complete a top-class attacking quartet for them.

The Blues need a top-class attack in order to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

Journalist Alfredo Pedulla claims that Kai Havertz wants to join Chelsea this summer and the player’s agent is due to meet with Bayer Leverkusen soon to discuss his client’s exit.

Havertz is likely to cost around £90m if recent reports are to be believed.