Antonio Rudiger hits out at Everton winger Bernard

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has hit out at the Everton winger Bernard for diving.
The 25-year-old German international revealed that Bernard will be in trouble if the Premier League adopts VAR in future. Bernard’s tendency to go down easily did not go down well with the former Roma centre back.
He also added that the Brazilian should have been sent off after their coming together. Apparently, Bernard hit the defender with his forehead.
He said: “I think if in England we have VAR then I think Bernard has a problem. He was diving and I told him to stand up, and then I was standing and he came with a lot of speed and hit me with his forehead, and I get a yellow card. To me that’s a joke.”
Chelsea battled out a 0-0 draw with Everton over the weekend and both clubs were lucky not to lose a player due to red cards.
Jorginho and Bernard could have been sent off for their poor challenges.
It will be interesting to see how Bernard reacts to these comments from the Chelsea star.
The Brazilian has impressed for Everton so far and he will be looking to build on this start and hold down a regular starting berth under Marco Silva.