Anthony Joshua fights Oleksandr Usyk this weekend, and UK bookmakers have free bets available for the fight. Read on to learn more about the best promos available and how to claim them.

By making the most of the free bets in this article, you could stand to receive up to £100 in free bets from just a £30 outlay on the Joshua vs Usyk fight on Saturday.

Betfred – Offering £40 in free bets for a £10 wager on Joshua vs Usyk

– Offering £40 in free bets for a £10 wager on Joshua vs Usyk William Hill – Wager £10 on Joshua vs Usyk to get £30 back

– Wager £10 on Joshua vs Usyk to get £30 back BoyleSports – Bet £10 Get £30 during the weekend of Joshua vs Usyk

Read on to find out more about claiming these offers using our exclusive links.

1. Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk – Bet £10 Get £40 at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets promotion that any newcomer to the site can claim

Taking advantage of this promotion means that you can wager £10 on Joshua to beat Usyk and, even if your bet loses, you still stand to gain £40 in free bets.

To get Bet £10 and get £40 at Betfred, just follow the instructions below :

Click a link on this page to go to Betfred Sign up to the betting site using the promotional code BETFRED40 Make your first deposit and place a £10 wager on any sports event that has odds of Evens +. Once your qualifying bet settles, Betfred will credit £40 in free bets into your account. The process typically takes just 10 hours to complete

2. Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Free Bet – Bet £10 Get £30 at William Hill

William Hill is offering all new customers the chance to make a £10 bet and get back up to £30 in free bets during the weekend of Joshua vs Usyk. The £30 is credited into your account in the form of 2x £15 free bets.

To take advantage of this promotion in time for Joshua vs Usyk, simply follow the instructions below:

Click the following link to go to William Hill Sign up using the promo code H30 Once registered, place a £10 qualifying bet at odds of 1/2 or greater Once William Hill settles the qualifying bet, the free bets will be available in the Rewards section of the site in the form of 2x £15 free bets.

3. Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Free Bet – Bet £10 Get £30 Free at Boylesports

BoyleSports also has a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer that can be used in conjunction with Saturday’s Joshua vs Usyk fight.

To claim £30 in free bets at BoyleSports follow the simple steps below: