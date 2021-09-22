Marseille travel to Angers for their Ligue 1 clash during the midweek and they will be hoping to close in on the league leaders with a win.

Watch and bet on Angers vs Marseille live on Wednesday, September 22, 20:00 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Angers are coming into this game on the back of a 4-1 home defeat against Nantes and they will be desperate to bounce back with a strong performance here.

The home side have done reasonably well in the French league so far and they are unbeaten in five of their last six matches.

Marseille have picked up four wins and a draw in their five league matches so far and they will look to close in on Paris Saint-Germain with the three points here.

Angers vs Marseille team news

Angers have a fully fit squad to choose from and the visitors will be without the services of Arkadiusz Milik and Dmitri Payet due to injuries.

Alvaro Gonzalez is also suspended for the visitors.

Angers: Bernardoni; Manceau, Traore, Thomas; Cabot, Mendy, Mangani, Doumbia; Cho, Boufal, Fulgini

Marseille: Lopez; Saliba, Balerdi, Petroni; Lirola, Gueye, Guendouzi; Under, Fuente, Payet; Dieng

Angers vs Marseille form guide

Marseille have won their last three league games and they have scored at least twice in each of their last five league matches.

Furthermore, they have an impressive head to head record against Angers. The visitors are undefeated against tonight’s opposition in ten of their last 11 meetings.

Meanwhile, Angers managed to beat Marseille at home last season and they will be hoping to pull off a similar result here.

Despite the defeat in their last game, Angers are a good side and they are fourth in the league table with 11 points from six matches.

Angers vs Marseille betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Angers vs Marseille from bet365:

Match-winner:

Angers – 12/5

Draw – 11/5

Marseille – 5/4

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 21/17

Under – 10/13

Angers vs Marseille prediction

Both teams will fancy their chances of a win here but Marseille are in better form and they will be full of confidence here.

The visitors have dropped just two points in the league so far and they should be able to continue their impressive start to the season with the three points here.

Prediction: Marseille to win.

Get Marseille to win at 5/4 with bet365

How to watch Angers vs Marseille Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Angers vs Marseille live online from 20:00 BST on Wednesday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365