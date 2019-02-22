Andy Walker hails Celtic’s display against Valencia

Sky Sports pundit Andy Walker has heaped praise on Celtic for their performance against Valencia in the Europa League yesterday.
The Scottish giants suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of the La Liga outfit but they put on an outstanding display.
Celtic had to play with 10-men for the majority of the game after Toljan was sent off in the first half. If not for the sending-off, the Hoops could have got something from the game.
Walker revealed to Sky Sports that it was the first time in ages Celtic managed to perform in a European away game.
He said (via HITC): “I am sure when Brendan Rodgers looks back on the 90 minutes, he will appreciate that for the first time in a long time away from home in a European tie, Celtic have been competitive. They were 2-0 down, they had a go. The formation was good and the players seemed comfortable in it. But for that red card to Toljan in the first half, I think Celtic would have a really good chance here.”
Celtic have often struggled on their travels in the Champions League as well as the Europa League and Walker claims that Rodgers should be pleased with his side’s efforts last night.
Despite crashing out of the competition, Celtic have a lot of positives to look at and they should look to build on that and finish the season strongly with some domestic trophies.
Rodgers will need financial backing in the summer if Celtic want to make their mark in Europe next season.