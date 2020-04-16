Blog Competitions English Premier League Andy Sixsmith comments on potential Newcastle United takeover

Andy Sixsmith comments on potential Newcastle United takeover

16 April, 2020 English Premier League, Newcastle United
Amanda Staveley

Mike Ashley could finally sell Newcastle United as potential takeover talks intensify in recent weeks.

According to reports from The Chronicle, Ashley has left Newcastle United’s takeover deal in the hands of the Premier League.

It has been reported that Amanda Staveley and PCP Capital Partners have laid out the legal framework for the Sports Direct magnate to sell the club.

It looks like Staveley is determined to convince the Premier League that she is genuinely interested in taking the reins at St James’ Park.

BBC Sports reporter Andy Sixsmith has commented on the potential Newcastle United takeover on his personal Twitter account. He says that if the Saudi PIF takes over, then Newcastle United would become the richest club in the world.

He feels that the Magpies will be transformed completely if the takeover takes place.

The Chronicle reports that Ashley is a willing seller.

NEXT:   Newcastle want Andy Carroll, fans react on Twitter

The documents from Companies House has gone viral where it details a Vendor Loan Agreement between Ashley and Staveley has taken place through St James’ Holdings and PCP Capital Partners.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, all the necessary paperwork has been lodged with the competition, and everyone is waiting for the approval of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has said that the Premier League will benefit if Newcastle could be transformed due to the potential takeover.

“What I would say is that it felt to me as if the magic had gone,” Neville said.

“There’s no connection between the boardroom and the fans.

“What we’d all like to see is a thriving Newcastle United. The sway of investment has seemed to move south into clubs, and less investment into clubs up in the North East.

“But if we can get a really strong Newcastle United where that ground is bouncing then we’ll all be happy.”

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com