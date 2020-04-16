Andy Sixsmith comments on potential Newcastle United takeover

Mike Ashley could finally sell Newcastle United as potential takeover talks intensify in recent weeks.
According to reports from The Chronicle, Ashley has left Newcastle United’s takeover deal in the hands of the Premier League.
It has been reported that Amanda Staveley and PCP Capital Partners have laid out the legal framework for the Sports Direct magnate to sell the club.
It looks like Staveley is determined to convince the Premier League that she is genuinely interested in taking the reins at St James’ Park.
BBC Sports reporter Andy Sixsmith has commented on the potential Newcastle United takeover on his personal Twitter account. He says that if the Saudi PIF takes over, then Newcastle United would become the richest club in the world.
He feels that the Magpies will be transformed completely if the takeover takes place.
The numbers behind #NUFC prospective new owners, the Saudi PIF, are absolutely staggering. Estimated to be worth over £250 billion, Newcastle would be the richest club in the world – never mind the Premier League. Astonishing levels of wealth.
— Andy Sixsmith (@SixsmithTV) April 15, 2020
Of course, there’s many different factors to take into consideration; FFP naturally the main one. But there’s little doubting, that should the takeover go ahead as expected, #NUFC are going to be a club transformed.
— Andy Sixsmith (@SixsmithTV) April 15, 2020
The Chronicle reports that Ashley is a willing seller.
The documents from Companies House has gone viral where it details a Vendor Loan Agreement between Ashley and Staveley has taken place through St James’ Holdings and PCP Capital Partners.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, all the necessary paperwork has been lodged with the competition, and everyone is waiting for the approval of the Premier League.
Meanwhile, Gary Neville has said that the Premier League will benefit if Newcastle could be transformed due to the potential takeover.
“What I would say is that it felt to me as if the magic had gone,” Neville said.
“There’s no connection between the boardroom and the fans.
“What we’d all like to see is a thriving Newcastle United. The sway of investment has seemed to move south into clubs, and less investment into clubs up in the North East.
“But if we can get a really strong Newcastle United where that ground is bouncing then we’ll all be happy.”