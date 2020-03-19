Andy Robertson hails former Celtic hero as his all time favourite player

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has revealed that his favourite player of all time is the former Celtic hero Henrik Larsson.
The left-back was a youth player at Celtic and he is a boyhood Celtic fan as well. Therefore, his answer is hardly surprising.
Can we mention Henrik Larsson again?? Of course we can! https://t.co/HZ8pIiKujk
— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 19, 2020
Larsson was a cult hero during his time at the club.
Celtic fans will love the revelation from the Liverpool star. The defender often tweets about Celtic’s results and performances.
Robertson answered several other questions from the fans during a Q & A session on Twitter earlier today.
The Scottish international is currently in quarantine because of the Coronavirus pandemic. English football has been postponed until the end of April for now.
It will be interesting to see if the season can be restarted in May.
Robertson is on the verge of winning the Premier League with the Reds. They are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table.
Liverpool won the Champions League last year.
Earlier there were rumours of the season being cancelled but FA have confirmed that football will be resumed when it is safe to do so.
Celtic fans will be hoping for a similar stance from the SPFL as well. They are close to winning their ninth league title in a row.