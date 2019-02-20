Andy Halliday opens up about Steven Gerrard’s honest approach at Rangers

Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has revealed his admiration for manager Steven Gerrard.
The midfielder believes Gerrard is honest with the players and that is the kind of approach he prefers.
The 27-year-old has been a key player under Steven Gerrard and he seems to be enjoying playing under the former Liverpool star.
Halliday has outlined Gerrard’s tendency to make his feelings clear when things aren’t going right.
The Rangers boss is vocal about things he doesn’t like and his straightforwardness and truthfulness has gone down well with the players.
Speaking to Daily Record, the Rangers midfielder said: “In my career, I’ve worked with managers that are black and white or they sort of work their way around the truth. But I know which one I would take every single day. You work under certain managers that sort of (teeter) around the truth and it turns out to be a lie. So I’d take black and white truth all day. The gaffer’s been fair with the players all season. Certainly with me, I’ve known where I’ve stood since day one.”
Rangers have been in the title race this season but they seem to have faltered in the recent weeks. Halliday will be hoping that his side can bounce back and cut the gap with Celtic over the next few weeks.
The Ibrox outfit are currently second in the table, eight points behind league leaders and bitter rivals Celtic.
Rangers dropped two points against St Johnstone at the weekend and they will be raring to put it right against Hamilton on Sunday.