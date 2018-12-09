Andy Halliday comments on Rangers players’ lack of discipline

Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has revealed that the players who pick up red cards from now will be fined as a punishment.
The Ibrox outfit have had quite a few players sent off this season and manager Steven Gerrard seems to have failed to keep his players’ discipline in check.
Halliday claims that the players have now decided to do something out it and they will take money off players who are sent off.
He said: “When I look back at the red cards, there have games we’ve managed to hold on in, which shows the squad’s character. But ultimately, there have been occasions when it has cost us points. The simple fact is, it’s not good enough. So we’ve had to discuss what we’re going to do about it. What are we, as players, going to do about it the next time it happens? Something has to change but maybe it has to be taking money off players for red cards.”
The fans will be delighted to see that the players are taking responsibility and they are looking to do something out the issue.
It will be interesting to see the result of this decision in the coming weeks. Rangers need to be more disciplined if they want to challenge for the title this season.
They cannot keep losing key players to red cards at crucial stages of the season. The likes of Candeias, Morelos and Arfield have all been red carded in the recent weeks and that has hurt the team.