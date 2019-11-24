Andy Gray says his sources have told him Everton haven’t sacked Marco Silva

Everton suffered their seventh Premier League defeat of the campaign at the hands of Norwich City at Goodison Park yesterday.
The Toffees are now three places and four points above the relegation zone, and manager Marco Silva is under a lot of pressure.
The Everton board met after the loss, and several reports claim the future of the Portuguese was discussed.
Rumours doing the round on social media claim Silva has been sacked, but beIN SPORTS pundit Andy Gray says his sources have told him the club haven’t fired him.
“My sources tell me that right now Marco Silva is still the manager of Everton football club, may not be in a couple of days,” he said.
Andy Gray comments on rumours that Everton have sacked Marco Silva.#beINPL pic.twitter.com/CSo9M1pisQ
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 24, 2019
With 19 wins, 11 draws and 21 defeats in his first 51 games in charge of Everton, the 42-year-old has done little to prove that he has what it takes to take the club to the next level, and with a tough run of games coming next – Leicester, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester (League Cup), Arsenal, Burnley, Newcastle United, Manchester City – it will be interesting to see if Silva can turn things around, and if the club will actually have the patience to stick by him.
Everton majority shareholder and owner Farhad Moshiri has invested heavily in the transfer market over the last two summers, bringing in Silva and director of football Marcel Brands, and it is safe to say the Iranian isn’t pleased with how things have panned out since.