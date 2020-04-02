Andy Gray reckons Jack Grealish will leave Aston Villa

Aston Villa legend Andy Gray is convinced that Jack Grealish will leave the club at the end of this season.
He said (via Birmingham Mail): “Jack Grealish will go this summer, I am absolutely convinced. And he will go to a top, top club.”
The midfielder has been in fine form this season and the top clubs are keeping an eye on him.
Grealish has shown that he is ready to make the step up and this summer could give him the ideal opportunity to do so. He has given his all for his boyhood club and now he needs to think about his own career.
He needs a bigger challenge to progress and he should look to sign for a Champions League level club.
Aston Villa are currently in the relegation zone and if they go down, it will be easier for Grealish to move on. Even if they stay up, he has outgrown the club now.
Gray’s comments are certainly spot on and Dean Smith will now have to plan for a future without the 24-year-old.
He is their best player and his departure will come as a major blow to the Premier League side but they will have to find a way to cope.
Grealish is likely to fetch a considerable fee and Aston Villa will have to invest well. They signed quite a few players this season and most of them have failed to deliver so far.
Villa cannot afford another summer like that when Grealish moves on.