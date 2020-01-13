Andy Gray heaps praise on Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has been in fine form this season.
The young midfielder has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water and the step-up hasn’t affected his performances at all.
Grealish has been instrumental to Villa’s impressive performances this season and he could be the key to their survival as well.
BeIN Sports pundit Andy Gray has lavished praise on the Aston Villa midfielder.
The popular pundit thinks that Grealish will leave the club for a huge fee in the summer and he is better than the likes of Keita, Wijnaldum, Foden and Mount.
He said: “He’s better than Keita, better than Wijnaldum, much better than Foden. He’d walk into Spurs’ side. Right now he’s better than Mason Mount.”
There is no doubt that Grealish is a top-class talent and he might develop into a Premier League star with time. But Gray’s comparison with Keita and Wijnaldum makes no sense.
The Liverpool duo aren’t attacking midfielders and they play a completely different role to that of Grealish. Furthermore, Wijnaldum was crucial to Liverpool’s Champions League win last year.
As far as Foden and Mount are concerned, there is a genuine case.
It will be interesting to see if Grealish can improve on his performances so far and carry Villa to safety this season.
He was linked with a move away from Villa at the start of the season and therefore a potential transfer next summer might be on the cards as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.
If Villa go down, a move should certainly happen. Grealish is way too good for the Championship.