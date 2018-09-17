Andy Gray criticises Everton duo Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse

Popular football pundit Andy Gray has severely criticised Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse following Everton’s 3-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday at Goodison Park.
Andriy Yarmolenko scored a brace and Marko Arnautovic added another as West Ham earned their first Premier League win of the season.
It was a flat performance from Everton but Gray has particularly picked the two players for criticism.
The beInSports football pundit says that the attacking pair of Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse are not good enough for a top quality Premier League side like Everton.
“There’s a lot of players that they have got that are out of the side. What he needs to do is get them all fit. What my problem will be is I didn’t see it today. I didn’t see Tosun being good enough. We saw Oumar Niasse not good enough at this level,” he told beIN SPORTS.
“When I say this level, I mean the top half of the Premier League. Those boys are not good enough.”
Niasse scored eight goals in the Premier League last season. Tosun is yet to find the net this season but he has impressed at times with his overall involvement.
Everton lack a top quality striker, and Marco Silva may need to delve into the transfer market to sign a striker in January.
Tosun is a good player but if he cannot score 15-20 odd goals in a season, then he cannot be allowed to continue for a long time. The same applies for Niasse.