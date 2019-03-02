Andy Couzens reacts to Leeds win vs West Bromwich Albion on Twitter

Leeds United produced a near-perfect performance to earn a 4-0 victory against promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion on Friday night.
The Whites suffered a shock 1-0 defeat in the midweek against QPR away to Loftus Road, but they bounced back strongly – as they have done time and again this season – to go top of the Championship.
Leeds have 67 points from 35 games, one more than second placed Norwich who will face Millwall on Saturday.
Former Leeds player Andy Couzens took to social networking site Twitter to share his reaction after the Whites picked up all three points.
Pablo Hernandez opened the scoring after 16 seconds to put Leeds in the driving seat. Patrick Bamford made it 2-0 for the home side on 28th minute.
Bamford added another in the 63rd minute to take the game away from the Baggies. Ezgjan Alioski scored in the injury time to earn a moral boosting victory for Leeds.
Couzens took to Twitter to express his reaction after the game. He hailed the win as ‘great team performance’, and added that Leeds can now put pressure on other promotion rivals.
Get in there that’s what we are about 4-0 and back to the top of the league #mot #leeds
— andy couzens (@andycuz23) March 1, 2019
Great team performance tonight and back to top of the league we put the pressure on the others now #mot #leeds
— andy couzens (@andycuz23) March 1, 2019
Leeds enjoyed 56% of possession during the game, and attempted 13 shots of which they managed to keep nine on target.