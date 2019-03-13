Andy Couzens reacts to Leeds win vs Reading

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship table after earning a comfortable 3-0 victory against Reading on Tuesday night.
Former Leeds player Andy Couzens took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express his reaction. He tweeted:
Great result last night now it sets up for one of the biggest games Elland Road has seen for a long time on Saturday!! Massive performance and a massive 3 points to play for #mot #LeedsUnited #3points
— andy couzens (@andycuz23) March 13, 2019
As a result of this win, Leeds have leapfrogged Norwich at the summit with a performance of class and ruthlessness, as they move one step closer to achieving promotion to the Premier League.
Mateusz Klich rolled Luke Ayling’s cutback in from 10 yards to put Leeds ahead in the 14th minute. Spaniard Pablo Hernandez scored two magnificent goals – both in the first half – to take the game away from Reading.
The second half was more of a pedestrian affair with Leeds controlling the game with ease, although Patrick Bamford missed some glorious opportunities to increase the lead.
Hernandez could have sealed his hat-trick but his shot seared wide of the post. Leeds enjoyed 62% of possession, and attempted 13 shots during the game.