Andy Couzens reacts to Leeds United win vs Bristol City on Twitter

Leeds United cemented their second position in the Championship after earning a 2-0 victory against Bristol City on Saturday at Elland Road.
After a stalemate first half, Leeds scored two after the break with Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez scoring for the Whites.
Former Leeds player Andy Couzens took to social networking site Twitter after the game and expressed his reaction. He wasn’t impressed with the performance, but was happy to see Leeds picking up all three points.
Not the best performance today but a clean sheet and 3 points still second in the league with half a fit squad big 3 points needed on Tuesday night now!! #mot #leeds
— andy couzens (@andycuz23) November 24, 2018
Indeed, it wasn’t the spectacular performance that we generally associate with Marcelo Bielsa’s side. According to the Robins head coach Lee Johnson, the Yorkshire club were lucky to have come out victorious.
In fact, Josh Brownhill’s red card for two bookable offences on 55 minutes, swung the game in Leeds’s favour. Bielsa admitted after the game that playing with an extra man helped Leeds to take control of the game.
Roofe scored his eighth of the campaign when he scored from close range. Samu Saiz picked out Pablo Hernandez with a well-weighted pass and the Spaniard finished neatly.
Leeds managed 63% of possession and attempted 20 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.