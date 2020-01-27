Andy Couzens reacts on Twitter after Leeds confirm Jean-Kevin Augustin deal

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin on Monday.
The 22-year-old striker has joined the Yorkshire club on loan from German club RB Leipzig for the rest of the season.
Leeds will have an option to sign him permanently at the end of the season if they secure promotion to the Premier League.
Former Leeds player Andy Couzens has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the club confirmed the deal today.
Great signing for us looking forward to see him play a bit tomorrow night. #mot https://t.co/JZCaIn30QU
— andy couzens (@andycuz23) January 27, 2020
Leeds badly needed a striker this month following the departure of Eddie Nketiah who returned to Arsenal after his loan deal was terminated.
Kevin-Augustin spent the first half on loan at AS Monaco. However, he failed to make an impact at the French club, managing only one goal in 13 appearances.
While he may have struggled in France, he is still a fantastic signing for the club. He possesses excellent dynamic movement and pace, is terrific at link-up play and positioning, and should fit in well in Marcelo Bielsa’s system.