Andy Couzens react to Leeds win vs Millwall on Twitter

Pablo Hernandez produced yet another spectacular performance as Leeds moved to second in the Championship table after winning against Millwall on Saturday.
Leeds twice came from behind to seal a 3-2 victory, and kept their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League alive.
It seemed like the Whites are set to lose ground on their rivals in the promotion chase, but they ended up back in the top two after Sheffield United twice squandered their lead to eventually lose against Bristol City.
Former Leeds United player Andy Couzens took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction on the game. He said that it was a ‘great result’, and hailed the Elland Road atmosphere.
Great result in the end today we don’t do things easy at Leeds do we!!! and what an atmosphere at Elland Road today!! #leeds #mot #football pic.twitter.com/tGibZbW2q0
— andy couzens (@andycuz23) March 30, 2019
Ben Thompson scored the opening goal on 10 minutes and a Ben Marshall penalty twice put Millwall ahead. However, they were pegged back by a goal from Hernandez and a fine header from Luke Ayling.
Hernandez scored again with seven minutes left ensuring Patrick Bamford’s first-half penalty miss did not prove costly.
The Spaniard has taken his goal tally to 12 this season for the Whites.