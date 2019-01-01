Andy Couzens predicts Nottingham Forest vs Leeds

Leeds United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Nottingham Forest at the City ground on New Year’s day in the Championship.
The Whites suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against Hull City in their last match. However, the league leaders are in fantastic form at the moment, having won their previous seven games prior to the defeat.
Former Leeds United player, Andy Couzens, has taken to Twitter to express his reaction ahead of the match. He says it is a big game and Forest will represent a “tough test” for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
He feels that Leeds should be able to get a positive result away from home, and predicts a 3-1 win for the visitors.
Big game today Forrest normally better away from home but a tough test for us after our last game need to bounce back today Leeds win 3-1 for me #mot #leeds
We have seen time and again this season, Leeds have found a way under Bielsa to comeback strongly after a defeat. They have showed great fighting spirit throughout the first half of the campaign, and Leeds fans will be hoping that the Whites maintain this tempo till the end of the season.