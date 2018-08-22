Andy Couzens impressed with Leeds United duo vs Swansea

Former Leeds United player Andy Couzens was impressed with how the Whites battled to earn a draw against Swansea in the Championship clash on Tuesday night.
Leeds fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium and preserved their unbeaten start to the season.
Swansea took the lead through Oli McBurnie after a vibrant opening spell from the hosts. Kemar Roofe equalised for the Whites before the half-time.
McBurnie restored Swansea’s lead again in the 51st minute with a brilliant header. Patrick Bamford, who came on as a sub, set up Pablo Hernandez who cooly finished it to take Leeds to the top of the Championship table.
Couzens was impressed with Leeds’s performance, saying Marcelo Bielsa’s side showed great character.
He was particularly pleased with the performance of Jamie Shackleton who provided the cross for Roofe to tap in for Leeds’ opening goal.
Coops out Shackleton in Ayling in to Center back I was really impressed with Shackleton the other night lots of energy not a big problem for us I don’t think
— andy couzens (@andycuz23) August 21, 2018
We struggled first 20 mins interesting he took Phillips of been outstanding for the first three games just shows don’t drop your performance!! Now look the better team and a great ball in from Shackleton
— andy couzens (@andycuz23) August 21, 2018
The 18-year-old made 41 passes, attempted four long balls, and made three clearances as well during the game, according to whoscored.com.
Couzens was also pleased with the performance of Jack Harrison. The on-loan winger from Manchester City came in place of Alioski in the second half and made a strong impact with energy and directness.
Again I liked this kid Harrison as well the other night again got lots of pace
— andy couzens (@andycuz23) August 21, 2018