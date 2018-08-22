Blog Competitions English Championship Andy Couzens impressed with Leeds United duo vs Swansea

22 August, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United


Former Leeds United player Andy Couzens was impressed with how the Whites battled to earn a draw against Swansea in the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Leeds fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium and preserved their unbeaten start to the season.

Swansea took the lead through Oli McBurnie after a vibrant opening spell from the hosts. Kemar Roofe equalised for the Whites before the half-time.

McBurnie restored Swansea’s lead again in the 51st minute with a brilliant header. Patrick Bamford, who came on as a sub, set up Pablo Hernandez who cooly finished it to take Leeds to the top of the Championship table.

Couzens was impressed with Leeds’s performance, saying Marcelo Bielsa’s side showed great character.

He was particularly pleased with the performance of Jamie Shackleton who provided the cross for Roofe to tap in for Leeds’ opening goal.

The 18-year-old made 41 passes, attempted four long balls, and made three clearances as well during the game, according to whoscored.com.

Couzens was also pleased with the performance of Jack Harrison. The on-loan winger from Manchester City came in place of Alioski in the second half and made a strong impact with energy and directness.

